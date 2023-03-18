Matteo Lane’s changing room, Adam Peaty’s tub time, & Eliad Cohen’s role play

This week David Geffen sparked rumors with a hunky male model, the Miami Hyatt lost its liquor license over a drag show, and Diplo discussed his sexual history with men. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Adam Peaty got in the tub.

Matthew Mitcham came back.

Tommy Bracco took a shower.

Chris Salvatore decorated his hair.

Nathan Nuyts made the bed.

Conor McGregor numbed himself.

Davey Wavey stretched his leg.

David Beckham sprayed himself.

Eliad Cohen played cowboy.

Neil Patrick Harris hit the jungle gym.

Javi Perez made an arrangement.

Rob Lowe posed for Men’s Health.

Elliott Norris saved a spot.

Matteo Lane changed his shirt.

Max Whitlock took a break.

Shawn Mendes posed for GQ Spain.

Joel Wieneke got a tan.

Jake Shears showed some pit.

Matty Maggiacomo flexed.

And Okkar Min Maung looked up.