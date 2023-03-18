Matteo Lane’s changing room, Adam Peaty’s tub time, & Eliad Cohen’s role play

This week David Geffen sparked rumors with a hunky male model, the Miami Hyatt lost its liquor license over a drag show, and Diplo discussed his sexual history with men. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Adam Peaty got in the tub.
View this post on Instagram
Matthew Mitcham came back.
View this post on Instagram
Tommy Bracco took a shower.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore decorated his hair.
View this post on Instagram
Nathan Nuyts made the bed.
View this post on Instagram
Conor McGregor numbed himself.
View this post on Instagram
Davey Wavey stretched his leg.
View this post on Instagram
David Beckham sprayed himself.
View this post on Instagram
Eliad Cohen played cowboy.
View this post on Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris hit the jungle gym.
View this post on Instagram
Javi Perez made an arrangement.
View this post on Instagram
Rob Lowe posed for Men’s Health.
View this post on Instagram
Elliott Norris saved a spot.
View this post on Instagram
Matteo Lane changed his shirt.
View this post on Instagram
Max Whitlock took a break.
View this post on Instagram
Shawn Mendes posed for GQ Spain.
View this post on Instagram
Joel Wieneke got a tan.
View this post on Instagram
Jake Shears showed some pit.
View this post on Instagram
Matty Maggiacomo flexed.
View this post on Instagram
And Okkar Min Maung looked up.
View this post on Instagram
2 Comments
SDR94103
David Beckham sprayed himself. oh my geezus. ridiculous even for queerty.
Claytonisahobo
So many beautiful men.