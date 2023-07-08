instastuds

Matteo Lane’s vacay, Laith Ashley’s new toy, & Matthew Camp’s big gulp

This week Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef called it quits, Luke Macfarlane turned down Barbie, and Lil Nas X dodged a dildo. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ethan Hethcote played doubles.

 

Matteo Lane turned 37.

 

Mehcad Brooks hit the gym.

 

Chris Salvatore tanned with his man.

 

Evan Lamicella soaked up the sun.

 

Bruno Alcantara defied physics.

 

Eliad Cohen got dressed.

 

Laith Ashley played with himself.

 

Matthew Camp had a beer.

 

Garrett Swann stayed hydrated.

 

Roberto Portales went on his honeymoon.

 

Brian Jordan Alvarez snapped a selfie.

David Price got a tan.

 

Lewis Hamilton got dressed.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo stayed fit.

 

Gus Kenworthy made friends.

 

Jack Falahee threatened to start an OnlyFans.

 

Rafael L. Silva got wet.

 

Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo hit the beach.

 

And Jake Williamson smiled.

 

