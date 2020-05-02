Instastuds

Miles McMillan’s hot ride, Wilson Cruz’s quarantine beard, & Tommy Dorfman’s six pack

By

This week the man behind Joe Biden‘s campaign was revealed to be a hunk, Todrick Hall served quarantine realness from home, and Anderson Cooper officially became a daddy. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ashley Mckenzie exercised outside.

Matteo Lane avoided carbs.

Jake Bain stayed outside.

View this post on Instagram

I keep my sunny side up?

A post shared by Jake Bain (@jake.bain) on

Michael Turchin got some sun.

View this post on Instagram

?????

A post shared by Michael Turchin (@michaelturchinart) on

Gymnast Max Whitlock stayed busy.

The Pit Crew teased made you look.

Former Prince Charming Robert Sepúlveda fed the kids.

View this post on Instagram

Feeding the kids a snack…?

A post shared by Robert Sepúlveda Jr. (@rsjdesign) on

Ashraf Ejjbair laid back.

View this post on Instagram

Headless/ Headful – ?

A post shared by Ashraf Ejjbair (@ashraf.ej) on

Miles McMillan drove without a shirt.

Wilson Cruz survived a heat wave.

Seth G made us sweat.

Roberto Portales cut a pineapple.

Derrick Gordon dreamed about his wedding.

Tommy Dorfman baked.

View this post on Instagram

Taurus Szn. Press: ReStart ???

A post shared by tommy dorfman (@tommy.dorfman) on

Keiynan Lonsdale spilled the tea.

Cheyenne Parker moisturized.

Jaleel White started riding.

Eliad Cohen sat in an egg.

Terry Miller built a home gym.

View this post on Instagram

Red workout day in the home gym.

A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphots) on

Pietro Boselli grew his hair.

Shia LaBeouf went for a run.

YouTuber Aaron Fuller got a tan.

View this post on Instagram

U kno da f*cking vibez

A post shared by Aaron Fuller (@aaronxfuller) on

Bruno Alcantara wore white.

View this post on Instagram

????????????????????

A post shared by Bruno Alcantara (@brunocalcantara) on

And Michael B. Jordan found his center.

View this post on Instagram

???????

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on