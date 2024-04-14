PHOTOS: Jonathan Bailey, Omar Ayuso, Zendaya & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Keiynan Lonsdale’s peach perfection, Chris Appleton’s oversized eleganza, the Drag Race S16 final four’s sickening sartorial slay, Rihanna serving mob wife or Ian Paget’s leading man serve, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…