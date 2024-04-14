slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Jonathan Bailey, Omar Ayuso, Zendaya & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
weekly fashion

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Keiynan Lonsdale’s peach perfection, Chris Appleton’s oversized eleganza, the Drag Race S16 final four’s sickening sartorial slay, Rihanna serving mob wife or Ian Paget’s leading man serve, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

Bailey sparkled even more than usual in his shimmering Loewe ensemble at Cinema Con in Las Vegas.

Omar Ayuso

Omar Ayuso

The Elite hunk was right on-trend with a Loewe cropped sweater at high-waisted denim at the Talía Awards Candidates Dinner in Madrid.

Keiynan Lonsdale

Keiynan Lonsdale

KL was a peach dream in this slickly coordinated look at the Swift Street press event in Cannes, France.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

The Loot diva continued her sartorial slayage at the Canneseries International Festival in France.

Chris Appleton

Chris Appleton

Appleton worked the shirtless oversized suit trend at the Fashion Trust Awards in Beverly Hills.

Froy Gutierrez

Froy Gutierrez

The Hocus Pocus 2 stud was all about biceps chic at the Fashion Trust Awards in Bev Hills.

 Michaela Coel and Hunter Schafer

Michaela Coel and Hunter Schafer

The ladies were giving fashion excellence at the GQ Creativity Awards in NYC.

Russell Tovey

Russell Tovey

Russell brought the charcoal eleganza to the Challengers premiere in London.

Tim Malone and Don Lemon

Tim Malone and Don Lemon

The newlyweds hit their first red carpet since tying the knot to support the New York City’s LGBT Community Center at the org’s dinner at Cipriani Wall Street.

 Nymphia Wind, Q, Sapphira Cristal and Plane Jane

Nymphia Wind, Q, Sapphira Cristal and Plane Jane

Drag Race Season 16’s final four had everyone gooped & gagged at the NYC’s LGBT Community Center Dinner.

LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith

The fashion designer hit it out of the park with this sickening black suit with flare slacks at the Fashion Trust Awards in Bev Hills.

Tig Notaro

Tig Notaro

 Tig was black tie perfection at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala in Beverly Hills.

Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen

 The 84-year-old legend kept it regal in this stunning graphic coat at an afterparty for the theater production of Player Kings in London.

Zendaya

Zendaya

Z serving leg, pony & tennis GOWN at the Challengers premiere in London.

Ian Paget

Ian Paget
credit: Instagram (@ianpaget)

The actor, dancer, influencer and podcast host was as handsome as ever at the NYC LGBT Community Center dinner.

Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe

Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe

Category is: executive realness for your nerves! Fashion Trust Awards in Bev Hills were not ready for these queens.

Olly Alexander and Conchita Wurst 

Olly Alexander and Conchita Wurst

The Eurovision Song Contest finals aren’t until May 11 but Olly and Conchita’s joint photo at the London Eurovision party have us counting down the days.

Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx continued her theater era dominance at a Little Shop of Horrors afterparty in NYC.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Chocolate brown never looked so damn good!

Rihanna

Rihanna

RiRi owned the mob wife aesthetic while leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in LA.

