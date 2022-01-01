Pietro Boselli’s spread, Terry Miller’s mask, & Billy Eichner’s thirst trap

This week an MMA fighter opened up about his gay sex work, Grindr revealed where all the bottoms actually are, and a straight man planned a gay orgy for his 30th birthday. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Tom Prior posed for Attitude.
Brad Goreski got thirsty.
Pietro Boselli stretched out.
Nat Sakdatorn sat on the edge.
Mehcad Brooks wore cheetah.
Trace Lehnhoff turned 34.
Jonathan Lipnicki saw himself.
Guilherme Everton Ferreira drank from a coconut.
Christopher Meloni got a kiss.
Terry Miller read in the pool.
Zac Efron got ready for the new year.
Cheyenne Parker dropped his pants.
Antoni Porowski gave Kevin Harrington a flower.
Lucien Laviscount sat at the pool.
Joey Graceffa leaned back.
Billy Eichner showed off.
Nathan Henry washed up.
Chris Salvatore saw the sights.
Luke Evans showed off his feet.
And Matteo Lane looked down.
2 Comments
avesraggiana
What’s a thirst trap?
Jimmy T
Tom Prior is male beauty perfection.