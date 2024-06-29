When was the last time you did something exceptionally gay?

As another Pride Month comes to an end, we’ve got one last weekend to fully embrace flamboyance, fire up the pop playlists, and bust out the short-shorts! OK, who are kidding. Being gay is a full-time job and we will be doing all of the above on Fourth of July Weekend, too.

That being said, there’s a unique kind of energy you can only get in June. Even the headlines feel gayer.

Just this past week, Cher thanked the gays, Kit Connor divulged the shirtless actor living in his camera roll, Travis Kelce showed love for an Eras Tour dancer, Joel Kim Booster fanned the Fire Island sequel flames, these Thai actors celebrated the legalization of same-sex marriage, and Danii Minogue remained fabulous.

On other corners of the internet, we got all hot and bothered, planted the seeds, and got a sudden hankering for dairy.

For one last time this Pride Month, we present the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. LOEWE Drink Your Milk T-Shirt

Image Credit: LOEWE

I’m technically lactose intolerant. But there’s something about LOEWE’s new tee –– which is being released in partnership with Jonathan Bailey’s LGBTQ+ charity and was inspired by his Fellow Travelers character –– that has me craving a whole gallon. (Of 1-percent, of course. I’m not a monster.)

The suggestive tee –– $235 online –– is already doing a good job of rebranding spills, thanks to exposure from the likes of Kit Connor and Ariana Grande.

2. You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian

I was sold on Cat Sebastian’s new queer romance novel based on the cover alone. (And I know I’m not the only baseball-pants appreciator out there.) You Should Be So Lucky, available for $17 at Barnes & Noble, follows a budding romance between a shortstop with something to prove and a journalist who knows next to nothing about sports. And if that wasn’t messy and hot enough, the story’s 1960s New York setting certainly raises the stakes. Play ball indeed!

3. JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan

Image Credit: Amazon

I used to mock the portable-fan-carrying population. I always thought there was something diva-esque about sitting on the subway, waiting in line, or grocery shopping with your own personal wind machine at the ready. That was until a heat wave hit New York City, and I found myself shopping for any kind of personal fan I could find that had rush shipping.

The JISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan (on sale for $14.99 at Amazon) is not only affordable, but rechargeable, quiet, and even has a flashlight. If you’re looking to prep for three-digit-degree days, you can’t argue with the bang for your buck.

4. Tactful Pettiness with Cody Rigsby & Andrew Chappelle

After sweating out every drop of water in my body watching Cody Rigsby’s Peloton classes, I feel like we’re basically besties. That’s why I was so excited to learn he was taking his many opinions to the podcasting sphere with actor Andrew Chappelle for Tactful Pettiness. The duo wields their pop-culture takes like weapons and spills tea on love and relationships like there’s a hole in a pot. We’re only two episodes in, but the show has already become my favorite (and cattiest) part of the week. Stream on Spotify or wherever else you get your pod fix.

5. Andrew Scott & Phoebe Waller-Bridge at The Eras Tour

Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in London pic.twitter.com/8rx3IfPoyW — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 24, 2024

Taylor Swift’s run of shows at Wembley Stadium last week was a who’s-who affair, drawing big names like JVN, Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, and even some guy named Prince William out of the house. Still, my fave celeb appearance was from Irish hunk Andrew Scott, who was attached at the hip with Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

As fan footage reveals, the duo was headed out for a bathroom break during the three hour-plus show when they heard the opening riff of Tay’s 2014 holy-pop hit “Style.” Scott grabbed Phoebe’s hand and sprinted back to the audience… which is a switch-up I’ve pulled more than once at the club.

6. Murder, She Wrote Action Figures

Image Credit: NECA

Angela Lansbury’s iconic mystery-writing and super-sleuthing Murder, She Wrote character is finally getting the plastic treatment! These adorable and intricate novelty figures feel especially overdue, and I’m extremely jealous of upcoming generations who will never have to know a world without Jessica Fletcher toys. A world of crime stands no match against the 8″ figurine for $39.99 and 6″ likeness for $17.99.

7. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ reunion

I’m still expecting to wake up and find out the sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday was just a fever dream. That being said, these pics of a very happy Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan holding hands on set makes the whole thing seem pretty freaking real. IDK how they’ll handle another body swap, but I will be seated on opening night in a Pink Slip tee.

8. Inqueeries, a cheeky LGBTQ+ party game

Image Credit: InQueeries

I’m not one to toot my own horn, but my ability to dominate (and occasionally offend) in a games like Cards Against Humanity and What Do You Meme is unparalleled. That being said, the standard decks are usually a little light on the LGBTQ+ touchstones which is why I’m absolutely obsessed with unabashedly gay party game InQueeries, $19.99 on Amazon. Featuring 450 cards written by the community and for the community, I’ve never seen a GAYme night get so, well, gay.

9. Daisy the Dachshund Ceramic Planter

Image Credit: Amazon

As an unabashed “dog person” in their mid-to-late twenties, I’ve been talking about adopting my own pooch for the past three years. Unfortunately, lack of square footage, a tight budget, and the crippling fear of being accountable for another living being has kept my dreams at bay.

That being said, I’ve been able to rehearse “responsibility” with Daisy the Dachshund Planter, on sale for $18 at Amazon. She adds a touch of whimsy everywhere she goes, she protects from root rot, and most notably, she does not bark or shed.

10. Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch’s grand reunion

troye sivan and ross lynch at his show in london tonight for one of your girls pic.twitter.com/2BkBHgOEtQ — Hunter (@cunty__hunty_) June 28, 2024

Drag babe Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch had us gagged with their flirty lap dance moment in the “One of Your Girls” music video. But they somehow made it even steamier with an IRL recreation at the “Rush” singer’s London show. During the performance, Lynch fully committed, shedding his shirt and locking his eyes on Troye, who sashayed around in a black corset top. I’m not exaggerating when I say that if I had a time machine, I’d travel to this exact moment. For now, I’ll have to settle for rewatching the OG visual.

