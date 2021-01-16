INSTASTUDS

William Levy’s tips, Austin Mahone’s gift, & Jim Newman’s pot of gold

By

This week delusional Trump supporters were booted from their flights back home, Sarah Jessica Parker addressed the absence of Samantha Jones, and Brendan Fraser signed up to play a 600-lb gay man. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Luke Evans built a fort.

Jozea Rosé read in the bathroom.

Nyle DiMarco lent his goods to V Magazine.

Elijah Blake turned on beast mode.

Alec Nysten took a break.

Matteo Lane played with shadows.

Maluma removed his shirt.

Jonathan Bennett was grateful.

Brody Jenner sat in bed.

Ryan Cleary took a boat.

Staz Nair laid in the grass.

Angel Bismark Curiel read a book.

Colby Melvin climbed the ladder.

Cheyenne Parker opened his shirt.

Jaimie Wilson celebrated seven months of veganism.

James Yates had a birthday.

Josh Drake looked down.

Jake Shears said goodbye to 2020.

Yona Knight-Wisdom hoped for a haircut.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef walked the beach.

William Levy had tips.

Jim Newman found the end of the rainbow.

Elliott Norris worked out.

Jaboukie Young-White picked fruit.

Max Emerson watched the sun set.

Austin Dunham played singles.

Austin Mahone got a package from Rihanna.

Nick Cannon lifted himself.

Charlie King turned around.

And Ródiney Santiago hit the slopes.