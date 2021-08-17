Is 2021 the best Outfest ever? Here the must-see titles from the AWESOME lineup.

Outfest, the inimitable LGBTQ-themed film festival based in Los Angeles, has returned for another year. This year’s lineup also has us convinced: it might be the best Outfest lineup ever.

In an even more fortuitous turn, Outfest will also allow festival members to view titles from home anywhere in the USA. That gives attendees a great chance to catch some of these awesome titles ahead of the rest of the world; most debut at the festival true-indie style, without a distributor or release date set. As a general rule, all titles will be available to stream online the day following their in-person screening.

But which titles land in the can’t-miss category, you wonder? That’s why we’re here, folks. In addition to an advance look at the upcoming releases Ma Belle, My Beauty, My Name is Pauli Murray and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, check out our must-see titles from Outfest 2021.