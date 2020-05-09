Instastuds

Antoni Porowski’s soaked shorts, Big Dipper’s big spread, & Wilson Cruz’s salt and pepper

By

This week gays gathered in the Coronavirus epicenter for a circuit party, Anderson Cooper got back together with his ex, and RuPaul revealed the hotly anticipated cast of Drag Race All Stars 5. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Guillermo Díaz took a bath.

View this post on Instagram

?by: @tatephoto/2019

A post shared by guillermo diaz (@guillermodiazreal) on

Laith Ashley wore a singlet.

Jwan Yosef sat in the grass.

Brian Jordan Alvarez did a dance.

Eliad Cohen lifted weights.

Pietro Boselli “paid tribute” to his squat rack.

Jake Bain got naked.

View this post on Instagram

Im proud af?

A post shared by Jake Bain (@jake.bain) on

Michael Turchin got mustard.

View this post on Instagram

#MustardChallenge

A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on

Perfume Genius dropped an album.

Maluma had a drink.

View this post on Instagram

Quien es el amor de tu vida? #ADMV ?

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Antoni Porowski stayed active.

Lil Nas X flexed.

View this post on Instagram

no homo

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Wilson Cruz went grey.

View this post on Instagram

A sliver of morning sun. #callback

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) on

Kelechi wore white.

Simon Dunn DJ’d from home.

Big Dipper opened up.

Terry Miller made a mask.

Ismael Isaac Suarez chilled at home.

Jason A. Rodriguez found the light.

Tuc Watkins had a water balloon war.

Ashley Mckenzie made some suds.

Ken XY went for a ride.

Prince Royce soaked.

Stephen Amell went for a run.

And Sam Asghari cruised the neighborhood.

View this post on Instagram

Neighborhood bike rides ??

A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on