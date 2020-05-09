Antoni Porowski’s soaked shorts, Big Dipper’s big spread, & Wilson Cruz’s salt and pepper

This week gays gathered in the Coronavirus epicenter for a circuit party, Anderson Cooper got back together with his ex, and RuPaul revealed the hotly anticipated cast of Drag Race All Stars 5. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Guillermo Díaz took a bath.
Laith Ashley wore a singlet.
Jwan Yosef sat in the grass.
Brian Jordan Alvarez did a dance.
Eliad Cohen lifted weights.
Pietro Boselli “paid tribute” to his squat rack.
Jake Bain got naked.
Michael Turchin got mustard.
Perfume Genius dropped an album.
Maluma had a drink.
Antoni Porowski stayed active.
Wilson Cruz went grey.
Kelechi wore white.
Simon Dunn DJ’d from home.
Big Dipper opened up.
Terry Miller made a mask.
Ismael Isaac Suarez chilled at home.
Feliz Fin de Semana ! ?????? las mejores vibras para ustedes en este di?a… Dios los bendiga ? ?Get EXCLUSIVE discounts!? Sign up for our SMS/MMS promos now! andrewchristian.com/signup #TrophyBoysXAC #AndrewChristian #massive @andrewchristianintl @andrewchristiancosmetics #hunk #hotmen #hotguys #sexyman #malebody #stud #malemodel #cutegay #instahunk #underwear #hotguy #gayhunk #instaguy #beautifulman ???
Jason A. Rodriguez found the light.
Tuc Watkins had a water balloon war.
Ashley Mckenzie made some suds.
Ken XY went for a ride.
This is Jo. Jo is non-binary. I like to ride Jo. Everybody say hii!!???????. ——————————————————————— Photo: @hammerbrad ——————————————————————— #KenXY #singer #songwriter #musicproducer #model #dancer #body #singing #vocalist #instaguys #beards #buff #sexy #instaguy #beyou #gainsallday #malebeauty #art #portrait #LA #electricbike #fashion #style
Prince Royce soaked.
Stephen Amell went for a run.
And Sam Asghari cruised the neighborhood.
One Comment
frapachino
For the most part hard pass!