David Beckham’s half moon, Jwan Yosef’s wetsuit, & Gus Kenworthy’s big jump

This week Lance Bass recalled almost being outed, Andy Cohen fed the trolls, and Jade Jolie’s adult film past came back to haunt her. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Murray Bartlett talked to Attitude.

Gus Kenworthy jumped to conclusions.

Matt Rogers took a Polaroid.

Elliott Norris made pizza.

Zander Hodgson did laundry.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka celebrated seven years together.

Katya popped a squat.

David Beckham exposed his assets.

Okkar Min Maung channeled Beyoncé.

Chris Salvatore reached up.

Naysha Lopez outgrew her undies.

Ajay Holbrook made progress.

Keiynan Lonsdale wore white.

Jai Rodriguez flexed his “long forgotten abs.”

Bruno Alcantara took care of himself.

Jwan Yosef wore a wetsuit.

Ethan Hethcote grew a mustache.

Taylor Bennett pulled the trigger.

KJ Apa looked in the mirror.

And Tom Daley stayed hot in the sauna.