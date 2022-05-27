Donald Trump just fell out with Kellyanne Conway over this claim in her book

As previously reported, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has published a memoir.

Entitled Here’s The Deal, it details her involvement with the Trump 2016 campaign, her time working in the White House, and her challenges juggling marital problems with her career. Her husband, attorney George Conway, is a noted critic of Donald Trump.

Although Conway’s book claims to offer a candid peek at her time in the Trump administration, it avoids any strong criticism of Donald Trump and offers him plenty of praise. However, that hasn’t stopped it from falling foul with the former President.

Yesterday, he took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to post a message disputing one of the claims in the book.

Despite leaving her White House role in August 2020, Conway says that she was one of the few people within the President’s inner circle to try and gently point out to him that he had, in fact, lost the 2020 election.

“I may have been the first person Donald Trump trusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short this time,” Conway writes in her book. “It wasn’t the result I wanted. It wasn’t the result some 74 million Americans — by far the largest number of people ever to vote for an incumbent president — wanted.”

Trump claims this is b*llshit.

“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election,” Trump wrote Thursday. “If she had, I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer — she would have been wrong — could go back to her crazy husband.

“Writing books can make people say some very strange things,” he continued. “I wonder why? Got 12 million more votes than we did the first time, the most votes, by far, of any sitting President. The election was RIGGED. They used Covid to cheat and steal, and the evidence is massive and indisputable.”

Conway has not responded to Trump’s posting. Given that both are renowned for presenting “alternative facts” when it suits them, who knows who’s telling the truth.

Conway stepped down in August 2020 to concentrate on her family, saying she wanted to give her children, “less drama, more mama”.