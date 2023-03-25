instastuds

Dwayne Johnson’s workout, Anthony Bowens’ trophy, & Jason Momoa’s snack

By

This week UFC fighter Jeff Molina was forced out of the closet, Maren Morris dared the police to arrest her, and Kevin Bacon praised the Drag Race musical “Wigloose.” Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Ashley Mckenzie racked the weights.

 

A post shared by Ashley Mckenzie OLY (@ashleyjudo)

Curtis Hamilton struck a pose.

Dwayne Johnson took a break.

 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Miguel Herrán showed off.

 

A post shared by Miguel Herrán (@miguel.g.herran)

Joe Polito kept it simple.

 

A post shared by Joe Polito (@journeybyjoe)

Jason Momoa had lunch.

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Anthony Bowens won big.

 

A post shared by Anthony Bowens (@bowens_official)

Max Emerson drove the trail.

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Wilson Cruz woke up.

 

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Okkar Min Maung found inner peace.

 

A post shared by Okkar Min Maung (@okkar_min_maung)

Ricky Whittle had the gym to himself.

 

A post shared by Ricky Whittle (@rickywhittle)

Boomer Banks wore short shorts.

 

A post shared by Boomer Banks (@baconlvr)

Ethan Hethcote pulled his pants down.

 

A post shared by Ethan Hethcote (@ethanhethcote)

Sandro Farmhouse parked the car.

 

A post shared by Sandro (@sandrofarmhouse)

Joako Fábrega dried off.

 

A post shared by JOAKO (@joakofabrega)

Pearl walked the dog.

 

A post shared by Pearl (@pearliaison)

Billy Reilich went for a walk.

 

A post shared by Billy Reilich (@billreilich)

Maluma went skinny dipping.

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan tanned together.

 

A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

And Boris Kodjoe turned 50.

 

A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe)