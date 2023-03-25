Dwayne Johnson’s workout, Anthony Bowens’ trophy, & Jason Momoa’s snack

This week UFC fighter Jeff Molina was forced out of the closet, Maren Morris dared the police to arrest her, and Kevin Bacon praised the Drag Race musical “Wigloose.” Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Ashley Mckenzie racked the weights.
Curtis Hamilton struck a pose.
Dwayne Johnson took a break.
Miguel Herrán showed off.
Joe Polito kept it simple.
Jason Momoa had lunch.
Anthony Bowens won big.
Max Emerson drove the trail.
Wilson Cruz woke up.
Okkar Min Maung found inner peace.
Ricky Whittle had the gym to himself.
Boomer Banks wore short shorts.
Ethan Hethcote pulled his pants down.
Sandro Farmhouse parked the car.
Joako Fábrega dried off.
Pearl walked the dog.
Billy Reilich went for a walk.
Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan tanned together.
And Boris Kodjoe turned 50.
dbmcvey
A nice mixed bag!
abfab
The Rock is a beast and a freek and I love him.
SDR94103
I know abs are all the rage, but not for me. I want more butt shots. Thanks.