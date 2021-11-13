instastuds

Keiynan Lonsdale’s sunny day, Chris Salvatore’s tongue, & Steve Grand’s bikini cosplay

This week a gay icon joined the Queer as Folk reboot, queer history was made at the Country Music Awards, and a group of misguided gays paid homage to Melania Trump. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Australian firefighters kept things warm.

 

Ryan Phillippe was overlooked.

 

RJ Portales floated away.

 

Curtis Hamilton lifted his shirt.

Luke Evans wore pajamas to the gym.

 

Bianca Del Rio gave face.

 

Big Sean dropped a video.

 

Richard Hadfield was covered in mud.

 

Nat Sakdatorn turned on dark mode.

 

Olly Alexander cleaned up.

 

Bryce Willard Smithe posed for the mirror.

Steve Grand wore a mask.

 

Keiynan Lonsdale got some sun.

 

Wilson Cruz watched the road.

 

Chris Salvatore gave tongue.

 

Kit Williamson and John Halbach stayed in Palm Springs.

 

Tyler Posey turned 30.

 

Max Emerson emptied his storage unit.

 

Miles McMillan napped with the dogs.

 

And Jaime Cepero went for a run.

 

