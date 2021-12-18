King Bear Albert’s beach day, Terry Miller’s nightcap, & Matt Lister’s biker vibe

This week Colton Underwood confirmed a straight man’s worst fear, Britney Spears threw Diane Sawyer under a freight train, and Caitlyn Jenner was refused service. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Russell Tovey vogued the house down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russelltovey (@russelltovey)

Sander Jennings sat back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sander Jennings (@sander_jennings)

Rob Wesley turned 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Wesley (@_robwesley)

Titaninus Maximus took up the couch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Titanius Maximus (@titaniusmaximus)

Kenny Udomsak set sail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Udomsak (@kenny.udomsak)

Giuseppe Giofrè flexed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giuseppe Giofrè (@giuseppegiofre)

Jay Hawkridge found color.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jay+ (@jayhawkridge)

Max Emerson met Santa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Krieger (@kylekrieger)

Terry Miller had wine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphots)

Nate Godwin pulled up his pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @nategodwin_

Arthur Nory took the day off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthur Nory (@arthurnory)

King Bear Albert took a jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King (@kingbearalbert)

Calum McSwiggan had the sauna to himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calum McSwiggan (@calummcswiggan)

Marcel Karussell went for a swim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marcel karussell (@karussellfahrt_)

Dato Foland explored the woods.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dato Foland (@dato_foland)

Garrett Swann went back to Cabo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrett Swann (@thegarrettswann)

Elliott Norris took a sip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Chris Salvatore read Desnudo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desnudo Magazine Homme (@desnudohomme)

Matt Lister wore leather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrmattlister

And Andres Camilo got catfished.