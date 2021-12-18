King Bear Albert’s beach day, Terry Miller’s nightcap, & Matt Lister’s biker vibe

This week Colton Underwood confirmed a straight man’s worst fear, Britney Spears threw Diane Sawyer under a freight train, and Caitlyn Jenner was refused service. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Russell Tovey vogued the house down.
Sander Jennings sat back.
Rob Wesley turned 30.
Titaninus Maximus took up the couch.
Kenny Udomsak set sail.
Giuseppe Giofrè flexed.
Jay Hawkridge found color.
Max Emerson met Santa.
Terry Miller had wine.
Nate Godwin pulled up his pants.
Arthur Nory took the day off.
King Bear Albert took a jacket.
Calum McSwiggan had the sauna to himself.
Marcel Karussell went for a swim.
Dato Foland explored the woods.
Garrett Swann went back to Cabo.
Elliott Norris took a sip.
Chris Salvatore read Desnudo.
Matt Lister wore leather.
And Andres Camilo got catfished.
