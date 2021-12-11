Luke Evans’ beach date, Cristiano Ronaldo’s midnight swim, & Chris Salvatore’s big bag

This week Biden’s protector was revealed to be a total babe, Jussie Smollett was officially declared guilty, and Pete Davidson took his clothes off for Calvin Klein. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Luke Evans and Eliad Cohen hit the beach.
View this post on Instagram
Adam Peaty set sail.
View this post on Instagram
Julian Morris took a shower.
View this post on Instagram
Charles Melton had the bathroom to himself.
View this post on Instagram
Brock McGillis ripped off his sleeves.
View this post on Instagram
Shomari Francis rocked a fanny pack.
View this post on Instagram
Ryan Cooper posted from the bathhouse.
View this post on Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo took a dip.
View this post on Instagram
Simone Susinna showered outside.
View this post on Instagram
Matteo Lane sat poolside.
View this post on Instagram
François Sagat had a seat.
View this post on Instagram
Chris Salvatore brought gifts.
View this post on Instagram
KJ Apa stayed in Vancouver.
View this post on Instagram
Max Emerson and Mike Del Moro kept their masks on for volleyball.
View this post on Instagram
Brant Daugherty soaked up the sun.
View this post on Instagram
Maluma hit the gym.
View this post on Instagram
Ryan Kelley showed off for the neighborhood.
View this post on Instagram
Brian Justin Crum relaxed in Palm Springs.
View this post on Instagram
Nathan Henry showed off his man.
View this post on Instagram
And Titanius Maximus showed off his towel.
View this post on Instagram
3 Comments
SDR94103
same old people doing the same old crap.
G R
I’m just continually amazed at how many times in a day/week/month someone can take their own picture. The abject narcissism is frightening.
BLAKENOW
Amen, especially the jack asses that take thirst traps in the shower.