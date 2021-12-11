Luke Evans’ beach date, Cristiano Ronaldo’s midnight swim, & Chris Salvatore’s big bag

This week Biden’s protector was revealed to be a total babe, Jussie Smollett was officially declared guilty, and Pete Davidson took his clothes off for Calvin Klein. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Luke Evans and Eliad Cohen hit the beach.

Adam Peaty set sail.

Julian Morris took a shower.

Charles Melton had the bathroom to himself.

Brock McGillis ripped off his sleeves.

Shomari Francis rocked a fanny pack.

Ryan Cooper posted from the bathhouse.

Cristiano Ronaldo took a dip.

Simone Susinna showered outside.

Matteo Lane sat poolside.

François Sagat had a seat.

Chris Salvatore brought gifts.

KJ Apa stayed in Vancouver.

Max Emerson and Mike Del Moro kept their masks on for volleyball.

Brant Daugherty soaked up the sun.

Maluma hit the gym.

Ryan Kelley showed off for the neighborhood.

Brian Justin Crum relaxed in Palm Springs.

Nathan Henry showed off his man.

And Titanius Maximus showed off his towel.