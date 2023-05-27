instastuds

Matt Palmer’s big stretch, Max Emerson’s circus act, & Felipe Ferreira’s beach date

By

This week Survivor 44 crowned a historic queer winner, the stars paid tribute to Tina Turner, and Andy Cohen talked threesomes with Anderson Cooper. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Kevin McDonald splashed around.

 

Brian Jordan Alvarez hit the gym.

Jack Laugher took a vacation.

 

Chris Renfro wore red.

 

Manu Ríos spent the weekend in France.

 

The Chainsmokers rocked crop tops.

 

Brandon Flynn took off his pants.

 

John Duff caught fire.

 

Matt Palmer stretched out.

 

Nathan Tsuji met up with Max Emerson.

 

Titanius Maximus got wet.

 

Elliott Norris felt beautiful.

 

Nev Schulman finished the race.

 

Locky Brownlie popped a squat.

 

DJ Felipe Ferreira got down in the sand.

Cristiano Ronaldo got a tan.

 

Wilson Cruz hit the beach.

 

Yona Knight-Wisdom took his seat.

 

Chris Salvatore and Taylor Stilson went for a run.

 

And Eliad Cohen stayed in Miami.

 

