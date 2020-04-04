Tom Daley’s home gym, Jake Bain’s fur rug, & Tommy Dorfman’s full spread

This week Lindsay Lohan dropped an epic comeback single, the FDA eased restrictions on gay blood donations, Leslie Jordan won self isolation, and Tiger King‘s Dillon Passage spilled the tea on sex with Joe Exotic. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Bruno Alcantara got out of the bath.
Mehcad Brooks got in the pool.
Twitter’s Sam Stryker worked from home.
Bruno Duarte pulled down his pants.
Joshua Cruz lathered up.
Belief is a tough thing to maintain. Day after day we are battered with negativity, doubt and uncertainty. Our mindset is challenged beyond what we believe to be the limit. But the truth is, there is no limit to what we can imagine, create and manifest. Our minds guide us, our hearts give us strength and our gut tells us what is right. When you allow your belief to outweigh the doubt the impossible becomes possible. Forever we will be challenged and forever we will achieve.? . . . Photography by @jevonphoenix Editing by @natural.natiive & @sergio.davila.estello . . . #model #modeling #commercialmodel #catalogmodel #nycmodels #blackmalemodels #concept #melanin #beard #beardgang #nyc #tattoo
Jake Bain sat on the rug.
Lil Nas X asked for support.
Johnny Sibilly got some sun.
Dyllón Burnside smiled for hump day.
Tom Daley worked out at home.
Rayvon Owen broke curfew.
Derrick Gordon cooked a meal.
Tommy Dorfman followed the light.
Former Bachelorette suitor Chad Johnson cleaned the kitchen.
“Ethical slut” @colinhusky stayed busy.
Single in the age of COVID-19 ?????? . . . Today I: Did laundry Washed the shower curtain and couch covers Made a bunch of food Did a solid workout at home Watched some episodes of Avatar the last Airbender Practiced radical acceptance Smoked some weed And now I’m vying for your attention. Hi ?? #homosathome #quarantined #bdsm #sanfrancisco #beardedguys #cantbetamed #sendnudes #nofuqs #goodluck #paypalme
Rafael De La Fuente shed some advice.
“We’re all in this together” that’s what I keep telling myself when I get waves of anxiety. It’s ok to just be still. I’ve been having trouble focusing my attention and being productive. Most of the time I just try to connect to the immediate moment and breathe cause otherwise I get overwhelmed…Anyway, there’s new Dynasty tonight. See you there?? . . . . By @pablocostanzo @bymo___
Joshua Christie had breakfast outside.
Alex Landi continued quarantine.
And Darren Kennedy showed off his workout buddy.
Another home workout done under the watchful eye of my new PT ? He’s very attentive and likes to lick my face whenever possible. It keeps me motivated ?Got some new workout kit delivered during the week, see my stories. #staymotivated? #stayhome #stayhomestaysafe #homeworkout #yorkie