Instastuds

Tom Daley’s home gym, Jake Bain’s fur rug, & Tommy Dorfman’s full spread

By

This week Lindsay Lohan dropped an epic comeback single, the FDA eased restrictions on gay blood donations, Leslie Jordan won self isolation, and Tiger King‘s Dillon Passage spilled the tea on sex with Joe Exotic. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Bruno Alcantara got out of the bath.

View this post on Instagram

[?]

A post shared by Bruno Alcantara (@brunocalcantara) on

Mehcad Brooks got in the pool.

Twitter’s Sam Stryker worked from home.

View this post on Instagram

Another day at the office! ????

A post shared by Sam Stryker (@samstryker) on

Bruno Duarte pulled down his pants.

Joshua Cruz lathered up.

View this post on Instagram

Belief is a tough thing to maintain. Day after day we are battered with negativity, doubt and uncertainty. Our mindset is challenged beyond what we believe to be the limit. But the truth is, there is no limit to what we can imagine, create and manifest. Our minds guide us, our hearts give us strength and our gut tells us what is right. When you allow your belief to outweigh the doubt the impossible becomes possible. Forever we will be challenged and forever we will achieve.? . . . Photography by @jevonphoenix Editing by @natural.natiive & @sergio.davila.estello . . . #model #modeling #commercialmodel #catalogmodel #nycmodels #blackmalemodels #concept #melanin #beard #beardgang #nyc #tattoo

A post shared by Joshua M. Cruz (@wordsbyjoshua) on

Jake Bain sat on the rug.

Lil Nas X asked for support.

Johnny Sibilly got some sun.

View this post on Instagram

#fbf this is all I can think about

A post shared by Johnny Sibilly (@johnnysibilly) on

Dyllón Burnside smiled for hump day.

View this post on Instagram

Just trying to get over the hump. ? @adrog1983

A post shared by Dyllón (@dyllonburnside) on

Tom Daley worked out at home.

Rayvon Owen broke curfew.

View this post on Instagram

III

A post shared by Rayvon Owen (@rayvonowen) on

Derrick Gordon cooked a meal.

Tommy Dorfman followed the light.

View this post on Instagram

self-timer-self-isolation

A post shared by tommy dorfman (@tommy.dorfman) on

Former Bachelorette suitor Chad Johnson cleaned the kitchen.

“Ethical slut” @colinhusky stayed busy.

Rafael De La Fuente shed some advice.

Joshua Christie had breakfast outside.

View this post on Instagram

More time.. Less responsibilities.. Oh yeah & Corona?

A post shared by Joshua Christie (@joshuachristie_) on

Alex Landi continued quarantine.

View this post on Instagram

#day17 #wegotthis ??

A post shared by Alex Landi (@alexlandi7) on

And Darren Kennedy showed off his workout buddy.