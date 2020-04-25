Wilson Cruz’s thick thighs, Latih Ashley’s new gig, & Marc Jacobs’ homemade briefs

This week Perez Hilton accused Tom Daley of cheating on his husband, Jussie Smollett’s bad luck got even worse, and Ellen DeGeneres was exposed once again. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Miles McMillan got some sun.
Wilson Cruz grew his hair.
Luke Evans shaved his head.
Head shaving is the practice of shaving the hair from a person's head. At different times and places people have shaved all or part of their heads for very diverse reasons including practicality, convenience, low maintenance, fashion, style, religion, punishment, culture, and aesthetics. #quarantinelife #stayhome
CNCO’s Richard Camacho smelled the roses.
Jon Kortajarena ordered room service.
Jason Derulo celebrated summer.
Ashley Mckenzie stayed hydrated.
Robbie Williams dressed down.
Kit Williamson stayed home.
Laith Ashley became an Abercrombie model.
Liam Hemsworth stayed in bed.
Marc Jacobs made some underwear.
Angel Bismark Curiel read a book.
Ronnie Woo took care of himself.
Matteo Lane posed for himself.
Kelechi hung out at home.
at home with @calvinklein ? by ME #mycalvins — self portraits are f*kin hard to shoot. But man oh man was it fun testing the light, finding my angles (naturally I’m insecure about all of them), going through selects, and all that jazz. And it was super therapeutic. I was afraid that I’d get worked up with all the anxiety attacks I’ve been having lately. But I didn’t spazz out. I actually checked my heart rate while I was moving back and forth from camera, to set… and it was the lowest it’s been this week. here’s the first shot of many many many self portraits! #ckpartner #stylemycalvins #inmycalvins
Michael Turchin grew a a mustache.
Jake Bain rocked a crop top.
Troye Sivan gave face.
Ashraf Ejjbair exercised at home.
Matthew Camp showered.
Charlie Puth looked outside.
Max Emerson tried something new.
Ansel Elgort teased his fans.
Thank you for your service, Ansel Elgort ?? The star of #BabyDriver and #Divergent shared an eye-popping nude on Instagram on Tuesday promoting an ‘OnlyFans’ link which was in fact a GoFundMe for NYC hospital workers. Is this what people mean when they say ‘give your body to science’? . #anselelgort #actor #divergent #thefaultinourstars #babydriver #westsidestory #gay
Andy Cohen worked from home.
Pietro Boselli raided the fridge.
And Simon Dunn took a bathroom selfie.