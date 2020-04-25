Instastuds

Wilson Cruz’s thick thighs, Latih Ashley’s new gig, & Marc Jacobs’ homemade briefs

By

This week Perez Hilton accused Tom Daley of cheating on his husband, Jussie Smollett’s bad luck got even worse, and Ellen DeGeneres was exposed once again. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Miles McMillan got some sun.

View this post on Instagram

Boy oh boy I love the Sun!

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan) on

Wilson Cruz grew his hair.

View this post on Instagram

Does anyone have any #AfroSheen? #CoronaFro

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) on

Luke Evans shaved his head.

CNCO’s Richard Camacho smelled the roses.

View this post on Instagram

x @galore ?

A post shared by ?? Y A S H E L (@richardcamacho) on

Jon Kortajarena ordered room service.

View this post on Instagram

Room service

A post shared by Jon Kortajarena (@kortajarenajon) on

Jason Derulo celebrated summer.

View this post on Instagram

Summer’s BACK

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Ashley Mckenzie stayed hydrated.

Robbie Williams dressed down.

View this post on Instagram

#tb #2019 photo shoot fun x

A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on

Kit Williamson stayed home.

Laith Ashley became an Abercrombie model.

Liam Hemsworth stayed in bed.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Marc Jacobs made some underwear.

Angel Bismark Curiel read a book.

View this post on Instagram

#nowreading: DOMINICANA by @writercruz (again!)

A post shared by Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel) on

Ronnie Woo took care of himself.

Matteo Lane posed for himself.

Kelechi hung out at home.

Michael Turchin grew a a mustache.

View this post on Instagram

?????

A post shared by Michael Turchin (@michaelturchinart) on

Jake Bain rocked a crop top.

View this post on Instagram

It’s always crop top season?

A post shared by Jake Bain (@jake.bain) on

Troye Sivan gave face.

Ashraf Ejjbair exercised at home.

Matthew Camp showered.

Charlie Puth looked outside.

Max Emerson tried something new.

View this post on Instagram

Shaved my face and found your dad.

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

Ansel Elgort teased his fans.

Andy Cohen worked from home.

Pietro Boselli raided the fridge.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine diaries @crmensbook @mrollieali

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

And Simon Dunn took a bathroom selfie.