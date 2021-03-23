The crappy news keeps piling up for Marjorie Taylor Greene

More bad news for embattled congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California has introduced a resolution to expel the antigay representative from Congress, citing her history of trafficking in conspiracy theories that “advocated violence against our peers, the speaker, and our government.”

Speaking on the House floor Friday, Gomez said he felt compelled to introduce the resolution because, “I believe some of my Republican colleagues, and one in particular, wish harm upon this legislative body.”

“It is what I believed after this chamber was turned into a crime scene just 10 weeks ago,” he added, referring to the January 6 insurrection.

Green has been pulling all sorts of outrageous stunts since taking office in January, including posting a transphobic sign outside her office, introducing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden 24 hours after he was inaugurated, and co-sponsoring a bill outlawing Pride flags on U.S. embassies.

She’s also had a number of old social media posts come back to haunt her, including a video calling for Nancy Pelosi to be executed, another video chasing after school shooting survivors, and another video grabbing the crotch of a Donald Trump cardboard cutout.

Then there was that video of her urging people to commit acts of violence on U.S. Capitol grounds.

holy s**t, this is Greene talking about a 1/23/20 protest she helped organize and her want to have the crowd invade the capitol wonder what the cross over was between those planning the 1/23/20 protest and the 1/6/2021 protest pic.twitter.com/6DLVBbJvoA — zedster (@z3dster) January 31, 2021

“I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled,” Gomez said when introducing his resolution to oust Greene. “And I will do everything I can in my power to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe.”

The chances of the resolution passing are slim to none, since it would require a two-thirds vote and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference that it doesn’t reflect the leadership’s position.

But, she added, “Members are very unhappy about what happened here and they can express themselves the way they do. What Mr. Gomez did is his own view.”

Last month, Greene, who ran for her seat unopposed last year, was stripped of her of her committee posts. She is calling the attempt to have her expelled from Congress “pure projection” by Democrats.

The Democrat attempt to expel me is pure projection.@VP & @IlhanMN encouraged BLM / Antifa riots by helping bail domestic terrorist out of jail. @ericswalwell slept with a Chinese spy. All of this while they were *in Congress.* pic.twitter.com/CPIl1weEMp — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) March 23, 2021

