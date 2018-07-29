Needing inspiration? 10 movies to get you raging for a good ‘ole gay protest

Another day, another nutty tweet, more Putin enabling, more smoke from the Trump-GOP dumpster fire.

Resisting the forces of oppression can get exhausting, especially when there are most likely two more even worse ones to follow. Why not take some time out to rest and catch a movie, then?

These amazing flicks that focus on the ongoing struggle and history of equality. You may watch these on the couch but they will inspire you back onto the streets.

Grab the popcorn and the Kleenex, pour a stiff drink and get prepared: you’ll need them all at some point.