homo for the holidays

Cuddle-worthy movies to transform the holiday season into a gay ‘ol time

By

With the holiday season upon us, the time has come again for gatherings of family and friends, epic feasts, gift exchanges, and the occasional wince-inducing sing-along. But all that season join can be taxing. So why not cuddle up with a loved one and watch how other people deal with the season.

Holiday movies have also become essential to the end of year celebration, and contrary to popular belief, a number of classics have LGBTQ themes. Beyond that, new entries in the genre have, at long last, added some loveable queer characters making the yuletide gay.

We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Prev1 of 22

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer has a special interest. One of the recurring themes in the story is that of alienation—Rudolph gets bullied by the other reindeer for being different, while Hermie the Elf lost his job in Santa’s workshop for having different interests. Rudolph, Hermie, bearish prospector Yukon Cornelius and the yeti-like Bumble form a community with the ghettoized residents of the Island of Misfit Toys. Their positive actions not only end up saving Christmas, but also teach the other North Pole residents the value of celebrating diversity.

Streams on Amazon & Vudu.

Prev1 of 22