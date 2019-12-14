Cuddle-worthy movies to transform the holiday season into a gay ‘ol time

With the holiday season upon us, the time has come again for gatherings of family and friends, epic feasts, gift exchanges, and the occasional wince-inducing sing-along. But all that season join can be taxing. So why not cuddle up with a loved one and watch how other people deal with the season.

Holiday movies have also become essential to the end of year celebration, and contrary to popular belief, a number of classics have LGBTQ themes. Beyond that, new entries in the genre have, at long last, added some loveable queer characters making the yuletide gay.

We wouldn’t have it any other way.