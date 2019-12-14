Cuddle-worthy movies to transform the holiday season into a gay ‘ol time

With the holiday season upon us, the time has come again for gatherings of family and friends, epic feasts, gift exchanges, and the occasional wince-inducing sing-along. But all that season join can be taxing. So why not cuddle up with a loved one and watch how other people deal with the season.
Holiday movies have also become essential to the end of year celebration, and contrary to popular belief, a number of classics have LGBTQ themes. Beyond that, new entries in the genre have, at long last, added some loveable queer characters making the yuletide gay.
We wouldn’t have it any other way.
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer has a special interest. One of the recurring themes in the story is that of alienation—Rudolph gets bullied by the other reindeer for being different, while Hermie the Elf lost his job in Santa’s workshop for having different interests. Rudolph, Hermie, bearish prospector Yukon Cornelius and the yeti-like Bumble form a community with the ghettoized residents of the Island of Misfit Toys. Their positive actions not only end up saving Christmas, but also teach the other North Pole residents the value of celebrating diversity.
Streams on Amazon & Vudu.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
While technically not a holiday movie, the last scene is at Thanksgiving dinner I suggest “Latter Days” an awesome love story about a Gay Mormon missionary finally accepting who he is.
If you are not crying like a baby during the restaurant scene where Christian drops the plates, you simply don’t possess a heart…
Jon in Canada
Absolutely! It’s arguably one of the best Gay films ever, though sadly underrated by many in my opinion. The acting is not cheesy and the pathos is real; especially in that scene you mentioned. A MUST SEE and OWN for any discerning gay man.
lather
Always Always Always TORCH SONG TRILOGY!
One of the best lgbtq movies of all time.
TwinPeaker
